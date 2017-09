A Danville, Kentucky man was accused of pooping his pants at the Jack Casino in Cincinnati and was asked to leave. The man claims that he was just winning too much and that he DIDN’T poop himself.

This is, by far, one of the best news reports of we’ve seen. The reporter asks the RIGHT questions like ‘did you poop your pants?’ and the man even denies it by saying he didn’t have a ‘brown football’ in his pants. Incredible. All of it.