Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Keith From The South Side

It’s the Friday edition of Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!
Who new more about Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini or Lady Antebellum…Roman or his opponent Keith?
(BTW-Remember, you can always email Mornings@US99.com for your chance to play as well!)
Today’s questions and answers:
- The former lead singer of Hootie and The Blowfish says the band will get back together someday…when they know they all know the time is right. What country singer fronted that band?
- Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum says he likes to binge watch shows like Stranger Things on Netflix. There’s another male in the Lady A lineup….what is his name? (Charles Kelley)
- This “Love Me Like You Mean It” singer will be a guest judge on this season of “Project Runway” on Lifetime. Who is she? (Kelsea Ballerini)
- Lauren Alaina performed a free US99 show at Navy Pier recently. Alaina is featured on what Kane Brown song? (What Ifs)
- Gwen Stefani says if she hadn’t ever gotten divorced…she would have never met her soulmate Blake Shelton. Who was Stefani married to before she met Shelton? (Gavin Rossdale)