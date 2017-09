During a visit to the Bobby Bones Show, Maren Morris channeled a fellow Texan in the studio.

Morris performed an impressive rendition of “All Night,” an emotional ballad found on Beyonce’s 2016 album Lemonade.

Morris put her own spin on Queen Bey and it was flawless.

Time for a duet ladies?

Earlier this year, Dixie Chicks channelled their inner-Bey by performing “Daddy Lessons,” which they previously performed with Beyonce herself at the 2016 CMA Awards.