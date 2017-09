So many great things happening this Friday!!! In addition to Thomas Rhett’s SOLD OUT “Live From The B-Stage” album release show, we just found out that we’ll ALSO get new Blake Shelton music!!

He took to Twitter, as all things are announced these days, to introduce fans to his new single, “I’ll Name The Dogs.”

This announcement makes his post earlier in the day make all the sense in the world…

We can’t wait!!