Are you ready for Bears vs Falcons this Sunday? The Miller Lite Chicago Bears Block Party on Saturday afternoon too?

I am, and so is Cody Whitehair, our star offensive line rookie who’s back in 2017!

Listen as Cody shares with us their philosophy this season, why his jersey is on Page 2 (not 1!?!?!) of NFLShop.com, which country stars blew him away this summer when he took his wife on an anniversary #RoadTrip & much more …

Go. Bears.