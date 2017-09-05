Best Deals For “National Cheese Pizza Day”

Filed Under: cheese pizza, Pizza
CORAL GABLES, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Ray Africano spreads cheese on a pizza as he fills an order at Miami's Best Pizza restaurant on September 12, 2014 in Coral Gables, Florida. Reports indicate that milk futures have risen to a record as exports by the U.S. have climbed amid shrinking inventories of cheese and butter, signaling higher costs for pizza and other products made with milk. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Happy National Cheese Pizza Day!

After a long Labor Day weekend filled with grilling, you’re probably going to want to switch things up today.

Thankfully, the calendar holiday brings forth plenty of deals for the cheese pizza lover in you!

 

Pizza Hut – Score a $5 large cheese pizza today using online code “SAYCHEESE.” They are also offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas + you can earn free pies when you sign up for Hut Rewards!

Domino’s – Get two or more Medium 2-topping pizzas at Domino’s for just $5.00 each. You can also mix and match with Bread Twists, Salads, Pastas, 8-Piece Wings, Specialty Chicken, Boneless Chicken, Stuffed Cheesy Breads and more.

Papa John’s – Create an Extra Large 2 topping pizza for $11 or a 2 Medium 2 2-topping pizzas for $6.99 each!

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live