Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Ashley From Manhattan

Roman stumbled a little bit this morning on a question about “Music City.”
Did that cost him the win against his opponent, Ashley from Manhattan?
If you want to face off with Roman in the College of Country Knowledge, email Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s questions and answers!
- Shania Twain says she wrote “That Don’t Impress Me Much” after seeing nude photos of this actor. What actor was it? (Brad Pitt)
- This singer’s Mutt Nation Foundation has been in Houston a lot lately helping rescue animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey. What singer is it? (Miranda Lambert)
- Little Big Town will be getting their own star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Where is Music City? (Nashville)
- This “More Girls Like You” singer says he was once pelted with so many bras while performing that they filled the stage. Who was it? (Kip Moore)
- Taylor Swift appears in a bathtub full of jewelry in her latest music video….and the rumor is that a lot of that jewelry is real. What song is the music video for? (Look What You Made Me Do)