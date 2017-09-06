Blake Shelton Announces New Single ‘I’ll Name the Dogs’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Blake Shelton will release his new single “I’ll Name the Dogs” this Friday, September 8. The country star made the announcement by sharing the single’s art work and the message “YEEHAW!! Coming atcha Friday!” via his social media accounts.

Related: Blake Shelton Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Nashville Songwriters

The artist’s last full-length album, If I’m Honest, came out in May 2016. There is no word yet if this single will the first from a new album from Shelton.

Check out Blake’s post below: