Officers in a small Pennsylvania town found red balloons tied to a pair of sewer gates by a prankster.

A red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the homicidal, sewer-dwelling clown from Stephen King’s horror movie, “It.”

In a Facebook post, the cops admired the prankster’s creativity but were “completely terrified.” They removed the balloons and asked no one do that again.

“It” will be in theaters this Friday.