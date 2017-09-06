Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Fran From Joliet

Fran from Joliet had a whole bunch of energy when she faced off with Roman in the College of Country Knowledge this morning!
Did that energy translate into a win for her?
If you think you can bring the energy, and more importantly, the knowledge, to take Roman down, email Mornings@US99.com!
But remember, many have tried, but very few have succeeded!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- This group turned a viewing party of their recent CMT: Crossroads special with the Backstreet Boys into a benefit for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Who are they? (Florida Georgia Line)
- This “Heartache on The Dance Floor” singer says he’s in the middle of renovating a 1978 Ford Bronco from its bare bones shell. Who is he? (Jon Pardi)
- Maren Morris has taken up goat yoga…which means she’s actually doing yoga with goats roaming around. Her song “My Church” won Best Country Solo Performance earlier this year at what awards show? (Grammy Awards)
- Country singer Vince Gill will tour with this classic rock band, best known for songs like “Hotel California” and “Take It to the Limit” this fall. What group is it? (The Eagles)
- Miley Cyrus was joined by her four siblings, Brandi, Trace, Braison and Noah, along with parents Billy Ray and Tish, for a recent episode of this show that features people singing in cars. What show is it? (Carpool Karaoke)