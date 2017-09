Two kids under the age of 2 is a LOT for any parent to handle — especially NEW parents, with one of them constantly on the road. But life is MUCH, much easier when the kids get along!! It looks like that’s happening for the Rhetts, in fact, we think Willa Gray is even helping to take care of her little sister!!

Lauren shared this video on Instagram & not only does it look like Willa Gray has learned “gentle,” as Lauren had said was a process, she’s even holding her like a pro!