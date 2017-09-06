You May Be Able To See The Northern Lights In The Chicagoland Area Tonight

Folks in the Chicagoland area will want to look to the sky tonight as the aurora borealis might be visible.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the aurora borealis (more commonly known as the Northern Lights) may be visible in the Chicagoland are this Wednesday & Thursday evening. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the lights to be visible to Chicagoans this week.

Tonight’s forecast calls for partial cloud coverage with cooler temperatures. Your best bet to see the lights is to drive further away from Chicago to avoid light pollution.