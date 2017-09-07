Kip Moore, Kane Brown & Chase Rice all releasing music TONIGHT!

We were already excited for the individual releases of new music by Kip Moore, Kane Brown & Chase Rice… the fact that some of their releases are overlapping tonight?!?! Well it just makes tonight basically the best night ever.

Kip Moore

Release: SLOWHEART

We’ve been talking about the arrival of Kip Moore’s third album for some time now, and FINALLY the time has come to hear it in it’s completion. The album drops tonight, and if you’ve been listening you already know that he’s going to be in Chicago to play songs OFF of the new album at our US*99 First Listen Show(s)!!! Yes, there are TWO sold out shows, but don’t worry — we’re still giving away tickets all day long so you can get in and experience the new music live too!



Kane Brown

Release: “Found You”

Kane Brown has been teasing fans with a couple of new songs set to release soon… TONIGHT fans will be able to get Kane’s latest single called, “Found You.” Let us just say… the teasers we’ve heard of the song have us SO EXCITED for this track!



Chase Rice

Release: “Lions”from his upcoming album, “Lambs & Lions”

We’ve been thinking for awhile that we would LOVE to hear some Chase Rice back in our lives & those wishes have been answered!! Chase not only has a NEW album, with a new sound by the way, but he’s releasing a single off of the record tonight!! Titled “Lions,” Chase shared with fans why this particular song means so much to him and that it is “the heart of the record.”

