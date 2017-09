From the “Sunny and 105” shores of Jamaica, Kip Moore called Drew this morning to chat about his new album “Slowheart” which is out TOMORROW!

Listen as they talk about his life-changing vacation earlier this year, why his fans know him so well, how he landed TWO shows for US*99 in the same night next week (!), why he can’t walk past Foot Locker any more plus the band he thinks YOU should start listening to …