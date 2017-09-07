Kip Moore teams up with Tony Hawk for Harvey relief

We know there have been A LOT of stuff happening on Twitter, so you miiiiiight have missed a new duo forming that we are all about.

Earlier last month, Kip Moore reached out to Tony Hawk — yep, the insanely talented skater.



And Tony was totally down with Kip’s idea…And so were the fans.And the pair made it happen FAST!!Originally, as you can see, it was to be a benefit for skateparks. But after the devastation in Texas because of Harvey, Kip & Tony changed the plan, making the event FREE with all donations going to relief efforts.These guys are absolutely amazing, but we didn’t need to tell you that.