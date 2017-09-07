Kip Moore teams up with Tony Hawk for Harvey relief

We know there have been A LOT of stuff happening on Twitter, so you miiiiiight have missed a new duo forming that we are all about.
Earlier last month, Kip Moore reached out to Tony Hawk — yep, the insanely talented skater.
And Tony was totally down with Kip’s idea…
And so were the fans.
And the pair made it happen FAST!!
Originally, as you can see, it was to be a benefit for skateparks. But after the devastation in Texas because of Harvey, Kip & Tony changed the plan, making the event FREE with all donations going to relief efforts.
These guys are absolutely amazing, but we didn’t need to tell you that.