Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Ashley From Wrigleyville

Ashley is a teacher, so was she able to teach Roman anything in the College of Country Knowledge?
Here’s today’s questions and answers:
- John and TJ Osbourne say they’ve been way too busy to enjoy their recent success. What group are the two brothers a part of? (Brothers Osbourne)
- A semi-trailer carrying equipment for Luke Bryan’s Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour crashed into an low overpass the other day. What state was Bryan born in? (Georgia)
- Reba McEntire says she’s in talks to bring her TV show…which ran on the WB and the CW from 2001 to 2007…back to television. What was the show called? (Reba)
- This singer has toured with people like Kip Moore, Sam Hunt and Darius Rucker and has had two #1 hits with “Kiss You in the Morning” and “Think a Little Less.” Who is he? (Michael ray)
- Carrie Underwood’s husband posted a picture of her and their son riding together in a little toy car with a caption that read “She tells me where to go too buddy.” Who is Underwood’s husband? (Michael Fischer)