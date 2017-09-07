Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Ashley From Wrigleyville

Ashley is a teacher, so was she able to teach Roman anything in the College of Country Knowledge?

Here’s today’s questions and answers:

    1. John and TJ Osbourne say they’ve been way too busy to enjoy their recent success.  What group are the two brothers a part of? (Brothers Osbourne)
    2. A semi-trailer carrying equipment for Luke Bryan’s Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour crashed into an low overpass the other day.   What state was Bryan born in? (Georgia)
    3. Reba McEntire says she’s in talks to bring her TV show…which ran on the WB and the CW from 2001 to 2007…back to television.  What was the show called? (Reba)
    4. This singer has toured with people like Kip Moore, Sam Hunt and Darius Rucker and has had two #1 hits with “Kiss You in the Morning” and “Think a Little Less.”  Who is he? (Michael ray)
    5. Carrie Underwood’s husband posted a picture of her and their son riding together in a little toy car with a caption that read “She tells me where to go too buddy.”  Who is Underwood’s husband? (Michael Fischer)
