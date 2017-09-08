Blue Chip Text Giveaway – US*99 First Listen Concert with Kip Moore

Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, Indiana wants to give you free tickets to Kip Moore’s SOLD OUT concert September 14th in Chicago, IL and passes to meet & greet with Kip Moore himself! All you have to do is come in to Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, Indiana Friday September 1st & text the secret code found inside the It’s Vegas Baby! lounge. While you’re there, check out the Blue Chair Bay Country Night show ($5 Cover) starting at 10:30pm.

You can also enter the contest by filling out the form below!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live