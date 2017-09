Country singer Don Williams has passed away.

A statement from his publicist Kirt Webster said he died Friday after a short illness.

Williams, nicknamed “the Gentle Giant” was known for his spoken country songs and love ballads like “I Believe in You.”

He retired in early 2016 after nearly six decades of performing.

He was 78.

