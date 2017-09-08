INTERVIEW: Dustin Lynch Tells Stylz & Roman Why He’s Not Nervous About His New Album

I guess when you’ve already had a couple of #1 hits off an album that hasn’t been released yet, you don’t get all that nervous.

Dustin Lynch told Stylz and Roman that he slept like a baby last night and isn’t worried about his new album, “Current Mood”, which comes out today.

BTW-Rolling Stone calls that album one of the most anticipated of the year!

Lynch joked that there’s a whole lot of love on this album and says that guy should play this album if they want to…as he said…”seal the deal.”  LOL!

Lynch also talks about his friendship with former Chicago Bull Jimmy Butler, how Chicago has a lot of pretty girls, Brad Paisley and more!

