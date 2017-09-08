Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Amber From Naperville

Want to be like Amber from Naperville and challenge Roman in the College of Country Knowledge?
Email Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s questions and answers:
-
- Thomas Rhett says that life with two daughters is pretty intense and that he and his wife are figuring it out as they go. Name one of Rhett’s two daughters. (Ada James or Willa Gray)
- Chris Young was invited by Vince Gill to be the latest member of this group during a recent performance in Nashville. What group was it? (Grand Ole Opry)
- This six foot six singer, who is on tour with Lady Antebellum right now, owns a Teacup Pomeranian that he bought with an ex-girlfriend. Who is it? (Brett Young)
- The Zac Brown Band recently played Wrigley Field. What artist opened up for them? (Hunter Hayes)
- Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” has broken viewing records on both YouTube and Spotify. Swift famously had problems with Kim Kardashian and her husband. Who is Kardashian’s husband? (Kanye West)