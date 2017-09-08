Southwest Airlines Flies Plane Filled With Pets Out Of Houston

By Kasper

It wasn’t just people who got stranded in Houston following Hurricane Harvey – plenty of pets were displaced as well, and with the shelters already full of animals, something had to be done. Thankfully, Southwest Airlines stepped in.

Southwest relocated dogs and cats already in shelters in Houston by flying them out to San Diego, where they will hopefully be adopted to enjoy a life on the West Coast. That allowed the city’s shelters more room for the pets of families who lost their homes in the storm.

64 canines and felines were brought to Austin and then took to the friendly skies from the luxury of the cabin. Apparently they were pretty good fliers too. According to a volunteer, the cats napped during the entire flight.

Already many of the animals have been adopted and are flourishing in their new California digs.

Way to go Southwest!

More from Kasper
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live