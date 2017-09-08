Southwest Airlines Flies Plane Filled With Pets Out Of Houston

It wasn’t just people who got stranded in Houston following Hurricane Harvey – plenty of pets were displaced as well, and with the shelters already full of animals, something had to be done. Thankfully, Southwest Airlines stepped in.

After #Harvey, many existing shelter animals in affected areas had to be moved to other cities to make room for pets of displaced families. pic.twitter.com/3EzQ5SjGPB — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017

Southwest relocated dogs and cats already in shelters in Houston by flying them out to San Diego, where they will hopefully be adopted to enjoy a life on the West Coast. That allowed the city’s shelters more room for the pets of families who lost their homes in the storm.

The people of @hwac stepped up to take in these pets that were relocated to different shelters, but they needed a ride to San Diego. pic.twitter.com/qpBjWanIN6 — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017

64 canines and felines were brought to Austin and then took to the friendly skies from the luxury of the cabin. Apparently they were pretty good fliers too. According to a volunteer, the cats napped during the entire flight.

Already many of the animals have been adopted and are flourishing in their new California digs.

Needless to say, this was one furry rescue flight, with plenty of love to go around! pic.twitter.com/mtBuDBGDw1 — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017

Way to go Southwest!