Southwest Airlines Flies Plane Filled With Pets Out Of Houston

It wasn’t just people who got stranded in Houston following Hurricane Harvey – plenty of pets were displaced as well, and with the shelters already full of animals, something had to be done. Thankfully, Southwest Airlines stepped in.
After #Harvey, many existing shelter animals in affected areas had to be moved to other cities to make room for pets of displaced families. pic.twitter.com/3EzQ5SjGPB
— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017
The people of @hwac stepped up to take in these pets that were relocated to different shelters, but they needed a ride to San Diego. pic.twitter.com/qpBjWanIN6
— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017
Loading up the #HarveyPets and buckling them in! @SouthwestAir #HarveyPetsFlight pic.twitter.com/kMEX8wqxFt
— Helen Woodward (@HWAC) September 5, 2017
Needless to say, this was one furry rescue flight, with plenty of love to go around! pic.twitter.com/mtBuDBGDw1
— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017
Precious cargo headed to San Diego via @SouthwestAir 🤗 @HWAC @CBS8 💕 #HarveyPetsFlight pic.twitter.com/abSaEq5Cg7
— Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) September 5, 2017
“Scuse me @SouthwestAir, when can I apply to be a pilot?” #HarveyPetsFlight #HarveyRelief pic.twitter.com/qC7Iz4u90M
— Helen Woodward (@HWAC) September 6, 2017