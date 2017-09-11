10 Best Pumpkin Patches Near Chicago

It’s that time of the year again – time to pick pumpkins, indulge in some Hallowine, pick baskets of apples, get lose in corn mazes and drink pumpkin spice lattes in cute scarves while hanging out at the local pumpkin patch/apple orchard.

If you’re interested in any of these fall activities, check out our list of some of the best pumpkin farms near Chicago!

Hang out at the giraffe barn, take a wagon ride, watch some pig races, check out the pumpkin eating dinosaur and more.

Pick pumpkins, shop for costumes, get some roasted corn and go on a haunted wagon ride!

Live musical performances from local musicians, pumpkin catching shows, Peter the Pumpkin Eating dino and more!

Pony rides, picking pumpkins, hayrides, apple cider doughnuts, funnel cakes and need we say more?

Haryides, Camels, Crafts!

Zip lining, pig races, hayrides and a flashlight maze.

A petting zoo, taffy making, a cafe and bakery serving pumpkin pies. We’re drooling.

Grab a basket and fill it up with some of the freshest apples. Then pop over and grab a pumpkin from the patch!

Indulge in some family fun with more than 20 attractions, including a tractor ride to their u-pick pumpkin patch.

Fresh donuts, a large maze to get lost in – what more could you ask for?