Celebration of Life Ceremony Announced for Troy Gentry

As country music continues to mourn the loss of Troy Gentry, his family has announced a public celebration of life to honor the late Montgomery Gentry singer.

The event is set for Thursday (9/14) at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. A private family internment will follow.

Mr. Gentry passed away Friday (9/8) in a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey. He and band mate Eddie Montgomery were set to perform a show there at the Flying W Airport & Resort.

Best known for their hits “My Town,” “Hell Yeah,” “Where I Come From” and “Gone,” Montgomery Gentry were planning to release an album of new music in 2018 to mark their 20th anniversary as a duo.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to T.J. Martell Foundation or the American Red Cross for hurricane relief.

For those unable to attend the public celebration of Mr. Gentry’s life, a live stream of the service can be viewed on the Opry’s official website.

He was 50 years old.