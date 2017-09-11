Garrett Popcorn Celebrating 68th Anniversary with 68-Cent Popcorn

Yellow, sticky fingers, intoxicatingly sweet smells, lines spilling out onto the streets filled with tourists.

If you’re a Garrett Popcorn lover, you know it all too well.

And you also love it, which is why you won’t have a problem standing in those heaping lines to celebrate Garrett’s 68th anniversary.

In honor, Garrett is offering 69-cent bags of Garrett Mix, the cheese and caramel combo every Wednesday this September between 11am and 1pm.

Others deals include: a 1 gallon tin of Garrett Mix for $19.49 that comes with a scratch card for prizes that include, you guessed it, more popcorn!