Garrett Popcorn Celebrating 68th Anniversary with 68-Cent Popcorn

Filed Under: Garrett Popcorn
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 15: Patrons wait in line to buy Garrett's popcorn at a downtown store on September 15, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Sales at retail stores and restaurants climbed 0.2 percent in August, marking the sixth straight monthly increase. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Yellow, sticky fingers, intoxicatingly sweet smells, lines spilling out onto the streets filled with tourists.

If you’re a Garrett Popcorn lover, you know it all too well.

And you also love it, which is why you won’t have a problem standing in those heaping lines to celebrate Garrett’s 68th anniversary.

In honor, Garrett is offering 69-cent bags of Garrett Mix, the cheese and caramel combo every Wednesday this September between 11am and 1pm.

Others deals include: a 1 gallon tin of Garrett Mix for $19.49 that comes with a scratch card for prizes that include, you guessed it, more popcorn!

