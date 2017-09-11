Jason Aldean pays tribute to Troy Gentry

We were heartbroken by the news last week of the passing of Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry in a helicopter crash. Earlier today, Montgomery Gentry’s team announced a celebration of life for the late artist this Thursday. The Grand Ole Opry will host the celebration, which is open to all, and will also live stream the event for fans out of state.

The country community has been paying respects to Troy since the accident, with both Dan+Shay and Old Dominion doing on-stage tributes.

The latest person to do so is Jason Aldean, with a beautiful performance of “Lonely and Gone.”