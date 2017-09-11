Jason Aldean pays tribute to Troy Gentry

By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under: celebration of life, Grand Ole Opry, Jason Aldean, Live Stream, Lonely and Gone, Montgomery Gentry, Tribute, Troy Gentry
Jason Aldean pays tribute to Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry by performing "Lonely And Gone" during his show on September 9th.

We were heartbroken by the news last week of the passing of Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry in a helicopter crash. Earlier today, Montgomery Gentry’s team announced a celebration of life for the late artist this Thursday. The Grand Ole Opry will host the celebration, which is open to all, and will also live stream the event for fans out of state.

The country community has been paying respects to Troy since the accident, with both Dan+Shay and Old Dominion doing on-stage tributes.

The latest person to do so is Jason Aldean, with a beautiful performance of “Lonely and Gone.”

More from Kimmie Caruba
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live