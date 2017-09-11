Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Rachel From Downers Grove

It’s Monday morning, which means it’s time to head back to class in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!
Who stepped up to challenge Roman this morning?
It was Rachel from Downers Grove!
For your chance, email Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s questions and answers:
- The song “Better Man” is up for Song of The Year at this year’s CMA Awards. The song was written by Taylor Swift…but what group performed it? (Little Big Town)
- Jason Aldean and his wife Brittney revealed the name of their upcoming baby boy. They’re naming him after this Tennessee city. What city is it? (Memphis)
- Maren Morris sang the National Anthem at the NFL season opener between the New England Patriots and what Kansas City team? (The Chiefs)
- Chris Lucas just welcomed a baby daughter named Violet Reid the other day. What group is Lucas a member of? (LoCash)
- This female singer leads all nominees at the 2017 CMA Awards with five nominations, including Album of the Year. Who is she? (Miranda Lambert)