Stylz & Roman Talk To Mark In Tampa About The Aftermath of Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma ripped through Florida this weekend causing countless people to lose power and doing millions of dollars worth of damage.

Stylz and Roman called their friend Mark, who works in Tampa to find out firsthand what it’s like to be in a hurricane.

Mark described how he was living in an evacuation zone and won’t be allowed to return to his home until officials give the all clear.

Just to put it into perspective on how rarely this happens in Tampa, it’s been 96 years since a hurricane has hit that area!