What’s harder, being a Dad or touring as a country singer?

For Thomas Rhett, it’s for sure being a Dad.

He told Stylz and Roman that while he was born to sing, he’s had to learn how to be a Dad.

Rhett was in town last Friday after already performing in two cities prior to that for his album release, so you know he had to talk to Stylz and Roman!

They also joke about how he had the really tough job of hosting the Miss America this pageant as well!