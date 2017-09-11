You Could a $500 or $1,000 Shopping Spree!

US*99 wants to send you on a $500 or $1,000 shopping spree of your choice!

All you have to do is listen to US*99 weekdays through September 29th. Each weekday afternoon we’ll announce the US*99 Song of the Day but you can get it right now on the calendar below. It’s guaranteed to play each morning between 8am and 9am with Stylz & Roman and then when it plays a second time before 5pm that day, it’s worth $1,000!

When it does, be caller 19 at 312-946-4995 and you will win a shopping spree to a location of your choice!