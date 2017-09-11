You Could a $500 or $1,000 Shopping Spree!

US*99 wants to send you on a $500 or $1,000 shopping spree of your choice!

All you have to do is listen to US*99 weekdays through September 29th. Each weekday afternoon we’ll announce the US*99 Song of the Day but you can get it right now on the calendar below. It’s guaranteed to play each morning between 8am and 9am with Stylz & Roman and then when it plays a second time before 5pm that day, it’s worth $1,000!

When it does, be caller 19 at 312-946-4995 and you will win a shopping spree to a location of your choice!

 

shopping spree calendar You Could a $500 or $1,000 Shopping Spree!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live