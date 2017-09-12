Apple Has Revealed The iPhone 8 & iPhone X

IPhone 8 and 8 Plus comes in Silver , Space Grey and Gold. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/spjoPZN6zM

I feel like everyone has been waiting for the iPhone 8 since the iPhone 7 was announced! Well the wait is over because at the Apple Keynote they finally announced it and all the bells and whistles it will entail!

Check out the full list of all the iPhone 8 features direct from the Keynote presentation:

The iPhone 8 & 8 Plus will come in silver, space gray and a new gold finish

The back of all the phones will be glass

The front of the phone looks like last year’s iPhone 7 with the same screen size

They will have True Tone which allow’s the screen temperature to change automatically based on the environment

The phone is 25% louder and 30% faster

The photos have a new sensor, that will result in better color reproduction and less noise in the photos

The dual cameras on the Plus are upgraded

The video encoder will allow for faster frame rates, which results in better quality

Portrait Lightning will be featured on the Plus. It lighten ups parts of a person’s face

Wireless charging (Coming in 2018)

It will start at $699 for 64GB and $649 for 32GB

Preorder starts September 15th, on sale September 22nd

But wait, Tim Cook announced “one more thing”….iPhone X! WOAH.