Apple Has Revealed The iPhone 8 & iPhone X

I feel like everyone has been waiting for the iPhone 8 since the iPhone 7 was announced! Well the wait is over because at the Apple Keynote they finally announced it and all the bells and whistles it will entail!
Check out the full list of all the iPhone 8 features direct from the Keynote presentation:
- The iPhone 8 & 8 Plus will come in silver, space gray and a new gold finish
- The back of all the phones will be glass
- The front of the phone looks like last year’s iPhone 7 with the same screen size
- They will have True Tone which allow’s the screen temperature to change automatically based on the environment
- The phone is 25% louder and 30% faster
- The photos have a new sensor, that will result in better color reproduction and less noise in the photos
- The dual cameras on the Plus are upgraded
- The video encoder will allow for faster frame rates, which results in better quality
- Portrait Lightning will be featured on the Plus. It lighten ups parts of a person’s face
- Wireless charging (Coming in 2018)
- It will start at $699 for 64GB and $649 for 32GB
- Preorder starts September 15th, on sale September 22nd
But wait, Tim Cook announced “one more thing”….iPhone X! WOAH.
This is what the iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10, but spelled with an X) will entail:
- All screen front, stainless steel band, glass back
- Super Retina Display, 5.8 inch display with 2436 x 1125 resolution
- Screen has HDR colors, Dolby Vision, 3D Touch, & True Tone
- Tap to wake up, no more home button – touch the screen to wake it up and swipe up from the bottom to get to home screen
- Siri now has a side button
- Face ID to unlock, facial recognition will replace Touch ID fingerprint. It will work in the dark!
- 12 megapixel dual cameras, new color filters, larger & faster sensors, image stabilization
- Upgraded front camera – it has portrait mode and portrait lighting photos
- It lasts two hours longer than the iPhone
- Wireless charging (Coming in 2018)
- 64GB and 256GB will start at $999
- Preorder starts on October 27th and will be on sale on November 3rd
So will you be upgrading to the 8 or the X? Let me know on social, tweet me!
