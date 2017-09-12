Chicago is One of 2017’s Best Cities to Celebrate Oktoberfest

We owe our German friends a huge “thanks” when it comes to a few things like bratwurst and Oktoberfest!

Oktoberfest is a traditional German festivity that kicks off mid-September and runs through the first Sunday in October.

The festival in Munich attracts roughly six million people from all over the world who consume 1.61 million gallons of beer.

Many of us living in the US can’t afford to travel all the way to Germany for a few beers but we still fancy some Oktoberfest celebrations and so the tradition has become quite popular here as well.

And it turns out, we live in a good city for it.

WalletHub surveyed 100 largest cities in the US to see which had the best Oktoberfest celebrations.

They compared 23 metrics: share of German population to number of beer gardens per capita to average price for Oktoberfest celebration ticket.

Chicago, IL didn’t make the top 10 but it did qualify in the top 20 coming in at #14.

Cincinnati, OH took the first spot followed by New York.

Other cities ahead of Chicago include Philadelphia, Denver, St. Louis, Madison and Orlando.

See the full list below:

Top 20 Oktoberfest Cities 1 Cincinnati, OH 11 Seattle, WA 2 New York, NY 12 San Francisco, CA 3 Portland, OR 13 Lincoln, NE 4 Philadelphia, PA 14 Chicago, IL 5 Denver, CO 15 Miami, FL 6 St. Louis, MO 16 Buffalo, NY 7 Madison, WI 17 Boise, ID 8 Orlando, FL 18 Colorado Springs, CO 9 Pittsburgh, PA 19 Minneapolis, MN 10 Columbus, OH 20 Tampa, FL

Happy Oktoberfest everyone! Drink responsibly!