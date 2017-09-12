Drew Scott Has Shed 27 Pounds While Rehearsing For “DWTS”

Just dance off the pounds.

Apparently, rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars are so intense, Drew Scott has dropped 27 pounds.

The Property Brother’s star admitted: “In the last 6 weeks — because once I said I’m going to do it, I started eating a little better and doing more cardio and going in and stretching — I’ve lost 27 pounds already,” adding, “I was actually thinking,’Should I try to do a little bit of dance lessons before?’ And I was just told to do cardio and stretching and it’s just shedding. I haven’t been this light in over 20 years.”

Scott joked that his new figure will be perfect for his upcoming nuptials with Lina Phan.

“[In] my mankini ’cause we are doing a destination wedding. Picture that,” he exclaimed.

Before stepping on the ballroom floor on September 18th, Drew admitted he and partner Emma Slater had to rehearse whenever possible.