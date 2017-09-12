Freeform’s 2017 “13 Nights of Halloween” Lineup Is Finally Here!

We put a spell on you, and now you’re mine!
It’s that time of year, Freeform’s (previously ABC Family) “13 Nights of Halloween” lineup is finally here!
This years lineup is filled with all the spooktastic movies you’ve come to love over the years including the legendary Hocus Pocus, Sleepy Hollow and The Addams Family.
The fun kicks off Oct 19 with Addams Family Values, followed by Hocus Pocus.
Much to the dismay of some fans, a few favorites like Nightmare Before Christmas, Casper, and Corpse Bride, have been noticeably left off.
However, we’re getting TWO full day marathons so we can’t really complain!
Check out the full lineup below and start up your DVRs now!
Thursday, October 19
6:45 p.m. — Addams Family Values
8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
Friday, October 20
6:20 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
8:30 p.m. — Sleepy Hollow
Saturday, October 21
4:40 p.m. — Sleepy Hollow
7:10 p.m. — The Addams Family
9:15 p.m. — Addams Family Values
Sunday, October 22
7:05 p.m. — Addams Family Values
9:15 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
11:25 p.m. — Alice In Wonderland (2010)
Monday, October 23
ALL DAY — Tim Burton marathon
Tuesday, October 24
6:45 p.m. — Addams Family Values
8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, October 25
6:35 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
8:45 p.m. — Men In Black
Thursday, October 26
6:05 p.m. — Men In Black
8:20 p.m. — Dark Shadows
Friday, October 27
6:50 p.m. — The Addams Family
8:55 p.m. — Addams Family Values
Saturday, October 28
5:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
7:20 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.
9:25 p.m. — Monsters University
Sunday, October 29
6:55 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.
9:00 p.m. — Monsters University
11:30 p.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!
Monday, October 30
6:45 p.m. — Addams Family Values
8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
Tuesday, October 31 — HALLOWEEN!
ALL DAY — Hocus Pocus marathon