Gwen Stefani’s Kids Make a Cameo in Blake Shelton’s Video

Did you spot Gwen Stefani’s kids in Blake Shelton’s new video for “I’ll Name the Dogs?”

Stefani’s oldest sons Kington and Zuma made a cameo as wedding guests in the wedding-themed music video, which only adds fire to those impending engagement rumors.

screen shot 2017 09 12 at 11 28 41 am Gwen Stefanis Kids Make a Cameo in Blake Sheltons Video

Credit: “I’ll Name the Dogs” screenshot

Seeing Gwen’s boys in a music video about a couple deciding to tie the knot and start their lives together can be taken as a sign that Gwen and Blake’s 2-year-relationship is ready for the next step.

Even the lyrics are being interpreted as a proposal to Stefani as Shelton sings, “I’m talkin’ you and me with the same street name. Same last name, same everything.”

What do you think? Does this mean Zuma and Kingston approve of their mother moving on? Was this song and video Blake’s way of proposing?

Listen Live