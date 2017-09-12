Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Elizabeth From Tinley Park

Did Elizabeth from Tinley Park know the name of Brett Eldredge’s dog?
Roman sure did, but did that lead to a victory in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge?
For your chance at graduating from Roman's College of Country Knowledge
Todays Questions and answers:
- Tim McGraw says he gets some of his best ideas while working out. In 2009, McGraw starred with Sandra Bullock in what football themed film? (The Blind Side)
- This singer has released another song from her upcoming album “Reputation” called “Ready For It.” Who is she? (Taylor Swift)
- Kelly Clarkson announced that her new album “Meaning of Life” will be released on October 27th. When Clarkson won American Idol…who was the British judge on the show? (Simon Cowell)
- Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban are all up for CMA’s 2017 Artists of the Year. Which one of those artists sings the song Any Ol’ Barstool? (Jason Aldean)
- Brett Eldredge says he was originally planning on getting a different dog but feel in love with the one he eventually got the first time he saw him. What is Eldredge’s dog’s name? (Edgar)