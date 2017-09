I’ve been a fan of Toby Keith for years and his latest project, is, well, 100% authentic Toby Keith!

His new album “The Bus Songs” [available everywhere now] is a collection of songs Toby wrote backstage, on tour, on the bus with all the guys after the concerts were over.

Listen as we chat about why his new “Golfer” song is long overdue, his greatest concert moment EVER, how a Willie Nelson cameo in the “Wacky Tobacky” happened & much more!