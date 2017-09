Brian Urlacher was a Bears linebacker monster for over 10 years, giving his all to the sport, his team and this city.

Today, the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee nominated him as one of 11 first-year eligible players for the HOF Class of 2018!

Overall, there are 108 modern-era players and coaches nominated. The list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.

He’ll have stiff competition, but I know he’s worth it!