Chase Bryant is ENGAGED!!!

So many babies, and so many weddings in the country community!!! And we LOVE IT!!!

Chase Bryant popped the question to his girlfriend Kourtney Kellar. If she looks familiar to you, she should!! She starred in Chase’s music video for “Room To Breathe.”

Chase was best friends with Kourtney, and wanting to take things to the next level, invited her to be in the video Chase told People. It was the first time the pair had kissed, and it was also the moment Chase used as the inspiration of his proposal!!

Chase recreated their the scene from the video, aka the first kiss, before he got down on one knee!! And she said YES!!!

You can see their engagement video HERE.