George Strait Closed Out Hurricane Benefit Show with Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton

George Strait closed out the Hand in Hand hurricane benefit last night and brought some major names in country music to assist.

Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen joined him in singing two of his biggest hits “If It Wasn’t for Texas” and “I Believe.”

Actor Matthew McConaughey introduced the performance at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio.

The moment was one of the many musical highlight during the hourlong benefit, which aired across multiple networks and recruited the world’s biggest stars to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Other major performances include Demi Lovato teaming up with Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley and Cece Winans to perform the Beatles’ “With a Little Help From My Friends” and Blake Shelton and Usher’s duet on the soul hit “Stand By Me.”

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Shelton’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani, Connie Britton, Luke Bryan and more took part in the broadcast, answering phones and raising money.

In total, the effort raised $44 million.