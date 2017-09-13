Guy Proposes To Girlfriend On Bridge, Immediately Drops Ring Into Pond Below

Kansas City Star – Dating for four years, Kansas City couple Seth Dixon and Ruth Salas were ready to take the plunge into marriage. They just never anticipated having to literally go diving for the engagement ring.

On Saturday evening that’s what happened, captured on a friend’s video, when Dixon got on one knee on the footbridge spanning a corner of the pond at Loose Park. He flipped open the box holding the $3,000 diamond engagement ring he is still making payments on.

Then, oops, the ring popped out of the box. It bounced twice, then fell through the bridge’s wooden slats. Dixon is captured on video on both knees, mouth agape, trying to grab it.