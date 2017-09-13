Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Kevin From Schaumburg

Want your chance to enroll in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge like Kevin from Schaumburg did?
But you better have studied up on artists like Brett Young, Cole Swindell and Thomas Rhett if you do!
Today’s questions and answers:
- This singer says having number one songs like “Sleep Without You” and “In Case You Didn’t Know” has added even more pressure to an already stressful career. Who is he? (Brett Young)
- Kid Rock is catching some flack from watchdog groups for failing to register as a Senate candidate before launching campaign fundraisers. What Michigan City is Rock closely associate with? (Detroit)
- After finishing up touring with Luke Bryan….this “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” singer called Bryan the most humble, top notch, first class kind of guy. What singer was it? (Cole Swindell)
- Before becoming famous, Faith Hill says she worked at McDonald’s flipping burgers, making fries and running the cash register. What is the name of the tour she’s currently on with husband Tim McGraw? (Soul2Soul)
- Thomas Rhett says he got over being squeamish about watching his daughter Ada James being born. What is the name of Rhett’s wife? (Lauren)