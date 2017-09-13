Thomas Rhett Took Wife Lauren on the PERFECT Date!

Thomas Rhett may be busy promoting his new album Life Changes but he made sure to take a break and spend some time with his wife, who has been busy taking care of their two daughters.

On Tuesday night, Rhett took his lady out for a special date night and really, this ups the standards for all the men out there.

Rhett rented out a movie theater so they could have a personal “Harry Potter” screening because EVERYONE loves HP!

The NYC date also included a ton of snacks and spicy margs.

But the best part according to Lauren was that she got her husband all to herself.

We can’t imagine what it’s like to share your husband with the world but thank you for the sacrifice Lauren!

While in New York, Rhett, Lauren and their adopted daughter Willa Gray also met with firefighters on the 16th anniversary of 9/11 to pay their respects.

To summarize, men and boys, the perfect date = margaritas and Harry Potter.

That really is the secret to a happy life.