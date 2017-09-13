WATCH: Blake Shelton & Usher Sing “Stand By Me” For Hurricane Relief

Blake Shelton and Usher teamed up for an epic duet last night during the Hand in Hand hurricane relief telethon.

The country star and the R&B singer performed the classic soul hit “Stand By Me” in Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

In addition, they joined forces for a rendition of Michael Buble’s “Home,” which showed off their impressive vocals.

The telethon aired on several major networks to raise funds for victims impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Blake Shelton also hosted the Nashville portion of the benefit, his girlfriend Gwen Stefani was taking calls along with Luke Bryan, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill spoke about a flooding that affected the city seven years ago while Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen joined George Strait to close out the show from San Antonio.

In total, $44 million and counting was raised last night. Make a donation for hurricane relief here.