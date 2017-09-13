WATCH: Demi Lovato, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker Team Up For Hurricane Relief Performance

What do you get when you put Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Demi Lovato and CeCe Winans on one stage? A very emotional and powerful performance during the Hand in Hand: A Benefit For Hurricane Relief Broadcast.

The singers came together to belt out their own version of the Beatles’ “With a Little Help For My Friends” at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

Each took a turn as lead vocalist, with Paisley throwing down on his electric guitar.

The hurricane relief broadcast aired on a dozen of networks and recruited some of the biggest names in Hollywood to help raise money support victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Blake Shelton also performed, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill spoke about a flooding that affected Nashville seven years ago and Luke Bryan was on hand taking calls with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

In total, $44 million and counting was raised last night. Make a donation for hurricane relief here.