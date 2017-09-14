‘American Idol’ May Be Forced To Delay Production Due to Lack of Judges

Auditions for the upcoming season of American Idol recently rolled through Chicago but those waiting for their shot at fame might wait a lifetime. Cue Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This.”

The rebooted singing competition may have to delay taping because it’s struggling to find judges for the panel.

TMZ reports that auditions are quickly wrapping up and production is just a few weeks away but they are unable to secure two more judges to join pop star, Katy Perry! (I could have sworn I read something about Chris Daughtry joining as the second judge but maybe I’m wrong!)

Luke Bryan was being eyed as the third judge but he hasn’t signed a contract because he’s reportedly asking for more than the $6 million being offered. Now you might think that’s kind of ridiculous but it’s totally logical when you realize that Katy’s being paid $25 million in comparison.

And if they don’t get a third judge soon, they’ll be forced to postpone production, which would, in turn, interfere with Katy’s Witness tour schedule. And no Katy simply means, no show.

In other words, this is a MESS.

Maybe a reboot just wasn’t in the cards for this singing competition. Someone call up Ryan Seacrest, Kelly or Paula Abdul!