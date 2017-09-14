Coca-Cola Coffee Was Just Released in Japan

By Kasper

In Japan, they just released a new drink called Coca-Cola Coffee Plus. It comes in a can and it’s a mix of coffee and Coke . . . with 50% more caffeine than regular Coke and 50% fewer calories.

So how is it? Umm . . . maybe it’s best not to talk about that. A review says the aroma is, quote, “not very delicious” and the flavor is mostly like Coke, but with a coffee aftertaste.

(Kotaku)

More from Kasper
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live