Coca-Cola Coffee Was Just Released in Japan

In Japan, they just released a new drink called Coca-Cola Coffee Plus. It comes in a can and it’s a mix of coffee and Coke . . . with 50% more caffeine than regular Coke and 50% fewer calories.

So how is it? Umm . . . maybe it’s best not to talk about that. A review says the aroma is, quote, “not very delicious” and the flavor is mostly like Coke, but with a coffee aftertaste.

(Kotaku)