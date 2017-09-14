Hillary Scott Reveals Twin Baby Girls (!) With The Cutest Picture

By Drew Walker ::: #OnTheJob
Hillary Scott / Joseph Llane

Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum will no longer be outnumbered … Charles & Dave are going to have to deal with 2 more women, as she just revealed that her upcoming twins are both girls!!!!

Due in February, the babies will join big sister Eisele, who is 4.

So excited for all of them!

