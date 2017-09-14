Hillary Scott Reveals Twin Baby Girls (!) With The Cutest Picture

We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls! Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls. Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can't wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent, and confident women! Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely! A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum will no longer be outnumbered … Charles & Dave are going to have to deal with 2 more women, as she just revealed that her upcoming twins are both girls!!!!

Due in February, the babies will join big sister Eisele, who is 4.

So excited for all of them!