Earlier this year, fans were sucked into the world of the Monterey mom’s on Big Little Lies and now, they want to keep coming back for more.

The Emmy nominated HBO series, originally developed as a limited series, has grown such a fan base that everyone is pushing for a second season.

Nicole Kidman, who played Celeste Wright, told E! News that the cast is taking their time deciding whether or not a second season would make sense for the story.

“No, it’s still not decided because it is a lot to pull together,” the actress said during the Michael Kors Collection show at New York Fashion Week.

“The first one was a lot to put together, so we are sort of not taking it lightly in terms of what it needs,” she added.