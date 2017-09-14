Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Kate From Crete

Kate from Crete brought all kinds of fire to Roman’s College of Country Knowledge this morning, but did it translate into a win for her?
If you think you’ve got what it takes, email Mornings@US99.com!
Questions and answers:
- Florida Georgia Line are crossing over into the pop world again and are featured on the upcoming Hailee Steinfeld song called “Let Me Go.” Name one of the two members of FGL… (Brian Kelley or Tyler Hubbard)
- This singer got her first ever CMA Award nomination for the song “Road Less Traveled.” Who is she? (Lauren Aliana)
- Thomas Rhett was on “The Tonight Show” the other day performing his new song “Unforgettable.” Who hosts The Tonight Show? (Jimmy Fallon)
- Guess Zac Brown isn’t a fan of this singer. Brown once called “That’s My Kind of Night” the worst song he’s ever heard.” Who sings that song? (Luke Bryan)
- Besides having a number one song with “Drinkin Problem”, this group also has a new album coming out on September 2nnd called “on The Rocks.” Who are they? (Midland)