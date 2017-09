The Emmy Awards are this Sunday, so Stylz and Roman decided to play a little game to see just how well people knew all the nominees.

It’s a little game they called Emmy…….or Amy?

They got several callers on the line and gave them a title which was either an Emmy nominated show or an Amy Schumer film.

Did anyone get three in a row?

Let’s just put it this way, you probably don’t want some of these people making your Emmy predictions! LOL!